Contractors have resumed work on the Exeter building site where a Nazi blitz bomb was discovered, leading a detonation that caused extensive damage to nearby homes.

The 1,000kg device was discovered on Friday, February 26th, as work began on building a four-storey block of student flats on Glenthorne Road, next to Dennyshill Care Home.

The Nazi bomb was dropped on Exeter during the Blitz.

Around 2,600 properties were evacuated, including 1,400 students from university premises.

The next day the 2.5 metre long bomb was blown up by military personnel, causing severe damage to nearby buildings.

There was extensive damage to nearby homes after the device was detonated by the Army.

Dozens of local residents have been unable to return to their homes, along with 280 students, who've been given alternative accommodation until the Easter break.

A post-incident report on the detonation has now been requested by the Secretary of State for Defence

Despite hundreds of tonnes of sand and a special structure being built to contain the blast, many buildings nearby have been left badly damaged. Local MP Ben Bradshaw has called for the Government to carry out a full and transparent investigation.

