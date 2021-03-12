A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a man was assaulted and died at a shared home in Weymouth.

Mark Robert Bosworth, 48, of Dorchester Road in Weymouth, was found guilty on Thursday 11 March 2021 of the manslaughter of 32-year-old David Andrew Thomson.

He was sentenced to six years in prison following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

The fight happened during the afternoon of Saturday 4 April 2020 when a group of residents and visitors were gathered in the courtyard of a shared housing address on Dorchester Road.

Some of the group had been drinking large quantities of alcohol and an argument involving the victim and a female member broke out where it is believed she was assaulted.

One of the group called the owner of the shared house and told him there were people who didn't live there at the address.

It was around 4.05pm when Mr Thomson went upstairs and was subsequently involved in a confrontation with Bosworth. This led to Mr Thomson being pushed down the stairs.The owner of the house, who was watching the CCTV system, saw the assault and called 999 for Dorset Police at around 4.10pm.

Officers attended, along with the ambulance service, and they found Mr Thomson unresponsive on the courtyard floor.That evening the hospital confirmed Mr Thomson had sustained a serious head injury that was potentially life-threatening and he died on the morning of Sunday 5 April 2020.During the subsequent police investigation, Bosworth admitted to pushing the victim down the stairs, but said that he didn’t want him to sustain any lasting injuries. He admitted that alcohol had possibly clouded his judgement and he may have exerted a bit too much force.A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Thomson died as a result of a head injury.Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of MCIT, said: “This was a totally avoidable and tragic incident that has sadly resulted in the death of a man.“This case demonstrates that any level of violence can lead to devastating consequences.“I hope the verdict of the jury today will bring some sense of closure for Mr Thomson’s family and friends during what has been an extremely difficult time. Our thoughts continue to remain with them.”

