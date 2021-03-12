Nine people have died following an outbreak of Covid-19 at a care home in Devon.Brandon House Care Home in Exmouth hadn't had any cases of the virus for almost a year, until residents became unwell in February.

All nine people who died were residents, and all residents had received the first dose of the vaccine in January.

However it takes time for immunity to develop after people have received a coronavirus vaccine and it is not 100 per cent affective.

It's the second care home in the county to be hit by an outbreak. Police and health services are investigating following the deaths of two residents at a care home in Sidmouth.

A spokesman for Public Health Devon said: “Devon still has relatively few cases of coronavirus, compared to everywhere else in the country.

“However, we are still seeing a small number of outbreaks in some settings in Devon, including two care homes in Exmouth and Sidmouth.

“We are working very closely with those homes to make sure residents and staff are safe, to control the outbreaks, and to reduce the risk of further transmission.

“Coronavirus is still a very infectious virus, and cases like this are a reminder of how important it is for us still to remain vigilant and to take every precaution to prevent its further spread.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of everyone who have lost loved ones due to coronavirus.”

