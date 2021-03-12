Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly attacked with an axe and taken to hospital with head injuries this afternoon (Friday March 12).

Officers were called to Pike Road in the Efford area of the city at around 4.40pm, following reports of an assault.

Witnesses told Plymouth Live that the victim was attacked with an axe, though police have yet to confirm the details of the incident.

The street was cordoned off and a large police presence, including armed officers, has been described by witnesses.

A police helicopter was also dispatched, and could be seen hovering above Efford after the incident was reported.

The suspect is still at large, and police have advised local residents to remain indoors for the time being.

The man who was attacked was treated by paramedics before being taken to Derriford Hospital for further treatment, where he remains at the moment.

Speaking to Plymouth Live reporters at the scene, a police officer said: "Police are the scene of a serious assault outside a convenience store in Efford.

"Officers were called to the Co-op at the junction of Pike Road and Efford Pathway at 4.39pm following reports of an assault on a man

"The man suffered what's believed to be head injuries.

"He was treated at the scene by a number of paramedics and has been taken to Derriford Hospital."