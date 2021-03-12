The owners of a £2 million manor house in North Devon will not only be able to live in the lap of luxury - they'll have the right to call themselves Lord and Lady of the Manor.

Bradford Manor near Holsworthy boasts a library, a 15-seat retro cinema, along with sporting and fishing rights.

But it also offers a very distinctive selling point - the title of Lord and Lady of Bradford to the owners of the property which has just gone on the market.

The owners of the manor house are inviting offers in excess of £2 million. Credit: Devon Live

The current owners have lovingly restored Bradford Manor, which was recorded in the Doomsday book, which dates back to the 11th century and was rebuilt in the 1960s.

It is set in 13 acres of land in the hamlet of Bradford, and boasts a Victorian walled garden, gardens, a quality grass field and sporting rights including salmon and trout fishing rights on the River Torridge.

The new Lord and Lady of the Manor will also be able to enjoy their own retro cinema. Credit: Devon Live

The six-bed manor house’s many original features include panelled doors and fireplaces, moulded coving ceilings and - because you will now be lord and lady of the manor - a servants bell system is still in situ.

The new owners will also be able to surprise guests who've they've invited round for a meal - as there's a secret door to the dining room.

The 25-room property also includes a library. Credit: Devon Live

Bradford Manor, which is on the market for offers more than £2 million, is approached over a sweeping driveway with spacious lawned areas to the front and side where you will find a two-room log cabin with a veranda.