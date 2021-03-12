Mark Ormrod talks about his latest challenge

Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod has completed a 5k run and raised more than £200,000 for a police and military veterans charity.In 2007, Mark - who is from Plymouth - was seriously injured stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving with Taunton-based 40 Commando in Afghanistan.As a result of the explosion, Mark had to have both his legs and his right arm amputated.

In a harrowing interview with BPM Media for the Royal British Legion, Mark described the moment the IED exploded. You may find his story upsetting.

When he was recovering from the blast, Mark was told he would probably spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

A visit from a veteran who'd lost both his legs inspired Mark and - after a lot of hard work - he learnt to walk and then run on prosthetics, eventually competing in the Invictus Games and winning medals in a variety of disciplines.

Triple amputee Mark Ormrod takes a breather after running 5k on his blades for charity. Credit: ITV West Country

Mark has also inspired other wounded veterans and has become a trustee of REORG, a new charity which aims to give drive and purpose to people from military, police and emergency backgrounds through learning a new martial art, Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The father-of-three initially planned to raise around £1,000 for REORG by shaving off his beard but the idea transformed into a yearlong multiple-disciplinary challenge.

Mark's children join him for his final lap. Credit: ITV West Country

Mark's fundraising currently stands at more than £230,000 after smashing the 5k at a track in Tavistock, the second phase of his mega-challenge.

Mark said he had anticipated he would have to stop two or three times to readjust his prosthetic legs, but managed to do the whole run without stopping - partly thanks to his children Mason and Evie joining in the final lap and his wife Becky cheering him on.

Mason, Mark and Evie Ormrod supported by coach Ben Wadham and local MP Johnny Mercer. Credit: ITV West Country

When asked what he would be doing after this he said: "We're going to have a pizza. It's Fat Boy Friday in our house so we're going to have a pizza and watch a film."Mark said his next challenge would be a sea swim, possibly to Drake's Island in Plymouth Sound. He says he knows "even less" about sea swimming than running but says he will have more time to train to ace the challenge.

