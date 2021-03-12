Staff at a Plymouth rescue centre are desperate to find a home for a "happy and friendly" dog called WhatsApp.

The four-year-old lurcher has been with Gables Dogs & Cats Home in Plymouth for seven months, having been found living in outdoor and unsuitable conditions.

But in that time he has been rejected by six different potential households.

Now staff at the home are desperate for help and are appealing for someone to get in touch who would be happy to give WhatsApp a home.

Staff say he's a "very happy and friendly" dog, but does not like cats and small furry animals.

They said: "He is a very affectionate chap who loves exploring and is happy meeting new people. He is sociable with dogs and happy around children over the age of 10."

WhatsApp needs house training and guidance on living inside a house, but the centre said with a good routine and vigilant owners it should be resolved easily.

Ruth Rickard, Deputy Manager says: “Despite WhatsApp’s past he is such a loving and affectionate dog, this makes it even more disheartening that he has been rejected so many times through no fault of his own.

"Sadly some people expect too much from their first meeting with a dog and are hoping for an instant connection. Although in many cases a dog will approach straight away to say hello, others are keen to investigate their surroundings first, which is something that WhatsApp loves to do.

"Dogs see the world through their noses and scent plays such an important part in how they interact with their environment. Sniffing around, scent marking and investigating new areas is how they ensure it is safe and poses no threat to them. When WhatsApp visits a new location he gets so distracted by everything around him that sometimes he forgets to say hello to the humans but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t like you, he just needs a little time.”

Anyone interested in giving WhatsApp a home can get in touch with Gambles Farm.

