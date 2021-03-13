A stretch of the northbound M5 in Somerset is closed after a lorry crashed through the central reservation and overturned.

The incident occurred between Wellington and Taunton earlier this morning, 13 March, at around 7:15 am.

The driver has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed.

Police, fire and rescue service, Highways England and Environmental Health have all attended the scene.

Traffic has also been trapped due to the road closure, creating long queues.

It is not yet clear when the carriageway will be reopened, but Highways England estimates it could be some time this evening.

