Coronavirus case rates in most parts of the region sit below the UK average.

Across England, there is currently a rolling case rate of 60 per 100,000 people. In the South West, that figures sit at 33.1.

Swindon has the highest coronavirus case rate in the region, at 69.8 per 100,000 people - making it the only part of the region to sit slightly above the national average.

The total cases in Swindon in the seven days up to 11 March there were 155 cases.

Bristol has the second-highest rates in the region - at 48.3 per 100,000 people - but still sits below the national average.

The case rate in the city is at its lowest for six months - but Bristol City Council is asking people to stay on "high alert" as the healthcare system is still under "high pressure".

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the South West as of 11 March

Swindon: 69.8

Bristol: 48.3

South Gloucestershire: 39.3

North Somerset: 35.8

Wiltshire: 35

Dorset: 33

Gloucestershire: 30.2

Bath and North East Somerset: 28.5

Devon: 28.3

Somerset: 18.1

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly: 12.2

