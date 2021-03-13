Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was left "extremely shaken" after being harassed by two males in Chippenham and chased for 100 metres.

At approximately 7.30pm on Monday 8 March, the 17-year-old was walking close to the rugby club when a car containing two males passed and stopped nearby. One of the males started verbally harassing the girl and then got out of the car and chased her for approximately 100 metres. He then returned to the car, which is described as silver in colour, and it drove off. PC Angela Holden said: "This frightening experience left the young girl very shaken. Thankfully she wasn't hurt. "This is unacceptable behaviour by these males and our investigations are ongoing to find these two and their vehicle.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in this area of the town, close to the rugby club, on this evening.

"Perhaps you have a dash cam; if you were driving in the area please check it as it may contain helpful evidence."If you can help in anyway, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54210022226. "Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

