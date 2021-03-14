Dogs are to be banned from three beaches in Devon as part of new dog controls for the district.

South Hams District Council agreed earlier this week to the new order which will apply provisions to dog walkers for the next three years from March 25.

They will be banned from South Sands and Salcombe at all times between 1 May and 30 September except during Ferry operating times.

They will also be excluded at all times on the part of Bigbury Beach from the lifeguard steps to the high tide mark to the east between 1 May and 30 September.

Anyone breaching the rules could be subject to a £100 fine. Credit: PA Images

It follows a public consultation last year in which more than 90% of responders were in favour of public access to dog-free beaches during peak seasonal times.

Dogs will be allowed free access to playing fields except when organised sport is in play when they must be on a lead, and carrying a means to pick up after their dogs.

THE NEW PSPO RULES

All dog walkers must have means to pick up after their dog.

Dogs must be on leads in car parks, cemeteries and churchyards, any fenced, hedged or walled pond, area of water or nature reserve, marked sports fields whilst organised sport is in progress, areas delineated as formal gardens, and Courtenay Park, Salcombe.

Dogs are excluded from any fenced, hedged or walled children’s play area, any fenced, hedged or walled bowling green, any fenced, hedged or walled tennis court, any fenced, hedged or walled skateboard or BMX park, any fenced, hedged or walled putting green.

Dogs are excluded between May 1 and September 30 between 10am and 7pm at Mouthwell Sands at Hope Cove.

Dogs are excluded between May 1 and September 30 at all times at South Sands, Salcombe, except during Ferry operating times when dogs are permitted to cross the Sands on a lead to embark and disembark to and from the Ferry.

Dogs are excluded between May 1 and September 30 at all times on the part of Bigbury Beach from the lifeguard steps to the high tide mark to the east.

Honey Foskett, Senior Specialist for Environmental Health, for South Hams District Council said: “Feedback from Bigbury was diverse with opposing views at each end of the spectrum. The recommendation is to draw a line from the lifeguard hut steps to the beach allowing dogs to the west and no dogs to the east of the line.

"This will afford approximately a half and half split whilst allowing both groups to position themselves within the lifeguard patrolled area on the beach.”

Cllr Nicky Hopwood said she was disappointed that such a hard stance on dogs on beaches was being taken. She added: “It seems a little bit old fashioned to not open up beaches to dogs, as dogs are part of a family, so I just think it is a little bit sad.”

Cllr Keith Baldry said that not everyone was a responsible dog owner, while leader of the council, Cllr Judy Pearce, added: “We have a number of beaches where dogs are welcome so they can go to the ones they are permitted, and we have a good spread and a good mix and everyone ought to be happy.”

