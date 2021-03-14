Surge testing for the Brazilian variant of coronavirus is ending in in five postcode areas today (Sunday 14 March).

The local authority is urging eligible reisdents living, working or in a support bubble with anyone in Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke and Patchway areas who have not yet taken a test to get one take part if they can.

Facilities in Stoke Gifford and Patchway will open from 9am to 6pm as will the five community-based collect and drop sites from where people can collect a home testing kit and return it without having to book a slot.

People who have collected a test kit and completed it are also encouraged to return it for processing as soon as possible. Completed tests can be returned to the collect and drop sites until the end of the day on Tuesday 16 March.

The surge testing was put in place following the identification of the Brazillian covid Variant of Concern in the area.

However, through enhanced contact tracing work, the local authority say together with Public Health England (PHE) have identified a small, contained group of contacts around the confirmed cases of the variant.

PHE have since announced that three additional cases have now been confirmed, in people who are directly linked to the already-known cases.

The relevant postcodes, which are different to those that were part of the surge testing programme between 7 and 21 February, are:

• BS32 0• BS32 8• BS32 9• BS34 5• BS34 6

Mike Wade, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Public Health England South West said: “These additional cases are all close or household contacts of the two existing P.1 cases in the area. They were offered testing in response to the initial cases.

“The important thing to remember is that Covid-19, no matter what variant it is, spreads in the same way. That means the measures to stop it spreading do not change. Stay at home and if you do need to go out for essential reasons, cover your nose and mouth, wash your hands thoroughly and keep your distance.”

“In addition, please do take up the offer of the vaccine if you’ve been invited. Vaccine protects against the most severe cases and Covid 19 related deaths.”

Around 15,000 people have so far been tested as part of the programme with only 20 tests turning out positive

Deputy Leader of South Gloucestershire Council, Councillor Ben Stokes said: “The efforts of our communities in following the guidance to keep themselves, their loved ones and those in their neighbourhoods safe has been a real source of hope and inspiration over the past year.

We are most definitely moving in the right direction. The number of new cases is continuing to fall and, most happily, the number of people requiring hospital treatment and being very sick from the virus is also slowing down. Deputy Leader of South Gloucestershire Council, Councillor Ben Stokes

"The work and dedication of council staff on the front line and behind the scenes to play their part has been a source of pride for me as well.

"It is vital that we aren’t complacent and that we recognise the disease is still out there and that we need to keep observing Hands-Face-Space to keep everyone safe, but with everyone’s ongoing commitment to stay the course while the vaccine roll-out continues we are able to see our end goal in sight.

You can find more information about the surge testing programme here.

