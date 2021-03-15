Devon care home staff ‘devastated’ after five die in Covid outbreak

Staff at a care home in Devon say they have been left “devastated” after five people died following a Covid outbreak.

A “significant” number of residents and staff at Holmesley Care Home in Sidford, near Sidmouth, tested positive for the virus after an outbreak was reported.

At least 10 residents and one staff member are currently being treated in hospital, while five people have died.

Staff said they were "devastated" after five residents died in the outbreak. (Pictured: a stock image of an elderly woman's hands).

Devon and Cornwall Police have since launched an investigation into the outbreak and have searched the premises.

Staff ‘devastated’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Holmesley Care Home said staff were “devastated” by what had happened.

“I can confirm that we are currently dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus in the home and that sadly, five residents have passed away from the virus,” the spokesperson said.

They will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this challenging time. The vast majority of our residents and our staff team have received their first dose of the vaccine and we hope this may have helped prevent an even worse situation. Holmesley Care Home spokesperson

“Of the residents and staff who tested positive, the majority have shown either no symptoms, or mild symptoms only. We continue to monitor the situation closely, and are doing everything in our power to ensure residents receive the appropriate care.”

The spokesperson added the care home is working closely with the “relevant authorities” to halt any further spread of infection.

Police are investigating the outbreak, which has so far resulted in five deaths.

Devon and Cornwall Police has spoken to staff as part of their investigation, which has been described as “complex”.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans explained: “I’ve no doubt there will be concern in the community regarding this incident and we are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home.”

