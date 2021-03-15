Five people have now died with coronavirus at a care home in East Devon, as police continue to investigate a recent outbreak.

Officers are investigating the circumstances behind the situation at Holmesley Care Home in Sidford, near Sidmouth.

Ten residents and one staff member are in hospital with the virus and "a significant number" of others have tested positive.

The five people who died had Covid-19, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Those being treated at hospital are at the Royal Devon and Exeter, and other members of staff are self-isolating.

A police investigation was launched on Thursday (11 March) following concerns about the outbreak.

Officers have been speaking to staff members and have searched the premises.

North East and West Devon commander Chief Superintendent Dan Evans, said: “I’ve no doubt there will be concern in the community regarding this incident and we are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home.

“This is a complex investigation involving ourselves and multi-agency partners with safeguarding of residents at its core.

“There is significant work underway to understand the current situation and progress the investigation as quickly as possible, while maintaining the safety of care home residents, staff, police officers and partner agency staff.”

