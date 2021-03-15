Questions have been raised over new Banksy-style artwork that has appeared in Bristol.The street mural was spotted at the entrance to a tunnel in a lane off Muller Road in Horfield.It is unclear how long the street art has been at the Station Lane location.

Is this the latest work by Bristol-based graffiti artist Banksy? Credit: BPM Media

The artwork depicts a girl from behind running away, alongside the slogan: ‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’.The artwork has not appeared on any of Banksy's official website or social media channels, but it is similar to the artist’s signature style.It comes after a crane was used to remove Banksy’s Aachoo piece from the Bristol landscape last week.The piece depicted a woman in a headscarf sneezing and her dentures flying into the air.It was located on one of the steepest streets in Europe and, when viewed with the road level, looked as if the woman's sneeze was blowing the houses over.The mural had drawn regular visitors since Banksy spray-painted it in December and confirmed it was his shortly afterwards on Instagram.Aachoo was loaded onto a truck and will reportedly be up for auction this spring.

