Off-road drivers 'narrowly avoid hitting families' on Dartmoor

Police have warned off-road drivers after reports of dangerous driving on Devon's moors, Dartmoor and Exmoor.

One incident on Saturday 13 March allegedly saw drivers nearly crash into families walking with children.

Police took to Twitter to warn those who off-road at Brendon Common on Exmoor.

The action has been praised by locals. One said: "Brendon Common has been a playground for off-road vehicles for years."

The police confirmed that one driver was fined £800 and given 6 points for off-roading.

Read more: