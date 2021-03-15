Plymouth City Council has removed graffiti calling to “end violence against all women” after it was spray-painted on Smeaton’s Tower.

The graffiti appeared on 14 March after a planned vigil in the city in memory of Sarah Everard was cancelled.

Events have taken place across the country following Ms Everard’s death, whose body was found in woodland in Kent last week.

Vigils have been held across the UK in memory of Sarah Everard.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnap in connection with her death.

It has shone a light on women’s safety and the discrimination they face on a daily basis.

In a tweet, Plymouth City Council said they supported the graffiti’s message but not its location.

“We are aware of the graffiti on Smeaton’s Tower, which was lit up last night for Sarah Everard and all victims of violence against women,” the tweet read.

“While we cannot argue with the message, it's a shame they chose to write it here. It will be painted over ASAP with specialist paint.”

Prior to the graffiti, Smeaton’s Tower had been lit up in purple light in memory of Ms Everard.

Vigils were also peacefully held in other parts of the region, including Exeter and Bristol.

