Why police are stepping up patrols in south Bristol
Police have stepped up patrols in parts of south Bristol after a rise in the use of off-road bikes.
Avon and Somerset Police have reported more of the vehicles being ridden around the Bedminster Down area, particularly around the A38 Bridgwater Road.
A tweet by the force's Bristol neighbourhood team said: "We would like to reassure the public that frequent patrols of Bridgwater Road/Bedminster Down are being conducted due to the increase of off-road bikes.
"Please be advised that you can only ride an off-road bike legally on a private land with the land owner's permission."
A photo shows a marked police patrol car next to the large expanse of green space in the Bedminster Down area.
The warning is thought to refer specifically to motorised off-road bikes, which are classed as motor vehicles and have to comply with certain legislation.
