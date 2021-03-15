Why police are stepping up patrols in south Bristol

Police have stepped up patrols in parts of south Bristol after a rise in the use of off-road bikes.

Avon and Somerset Police have reported more of the vehicles being ridden around the Bedminster Down area, particularly around the A38 Bridgwater Road.

A tweet by the force's Bristol neighbourhood team said: "We would like to reassure the public that frequent patrols of Bridgwater Road/Bedminster Down are being conducted due to the increase of off-road bikes.

"Please be advised that you can only ride an off-road bike legally on a private land with the land owner's permission."

A photo shows a marked police patrol car next to the large expanse of green space in the Bedminster Down area.

The warning is thought to refer specifically to motorised off-road bikes, which are classed as motor vehicles and have to comply with certain legislation.

