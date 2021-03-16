Squatters in Bristol reportedly threw buckets of faeces and urine at bailiffs who tried to remove them from a property during a recent eviction.

The group occupied a prominent building in Bristol on the junction of Longmead Avenue and Gloucester Road but were eventually removed from the premises on March 10.

Steve Wood, the managing director of Able Enforcements, claimed his team of bailiffs encountered doors that had been welded up and barricades made out of washing machines, fridges, and mattresses.

'A simple eviction'

Mr Wood said they arrived on Wednesday around 8am, expecting the job to be a standard eviction.

He said: "We asked them to come out and allow us to access the property so we could take possession on behalf of our client, but we got told 'no' and that they would not come out under any circumstances.

"I thought it would be a simple eviction - but they went over the top to secure the property.

"We started to attempt to gain access through one of the doors but it was impossible. We therefore tried another door and eventually managed to get it down.

While we were attempting to open the door, two buckets of what appeared to be faeces and urine were thrown from the window above. Steve Wood, Managing Director, Able Enforcements

Crowds of over 100 people arrived at the building to support the squatters who had been living in the former Randstad office for up to three months.

Dozens of officers from Avon and Somerset Police arrived at the building equipped with riot shields and clashed with protesters who had blocked Gloucester Road.

Crowds of more than 100 people gathered to protest the eviction of the squatters. Credit: BPM Media

Mr Wood continued: "At around 3pm, we gained access to the building and police came in with us to ensure there was no breach of peace.

"There were two on the ledge [of the building] that came down voluntarily when we said they would not be arrested.

"This would have been completely avoidable if they had complied with the court order."

The group behind the occupation said they were very disappointed with the authorities’ actions.

A spokesperson explained: "This building has been empty for at least six years.

"The owner claimed that they were going to start work on the building the day after eviction, we find that very hard to believe.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the eviction after crowds of protesters gathered Credit: BPM Media

"We have tried to get in touch with the owner, we emailed the architect associated with his company and have offered to speak to them to get into an arrangement.

"We took care of the building and we started a community centre which is in the benefit of everyone in Bristol in these hard times.

"We are very disappointed the owner's decisions and very upset with the authorities' actions."

Avon and Somerset Police said they were not involved to enforce any order but to ensure no criminal offences were committed and that Covid-19 legislation was followed.

