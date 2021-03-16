Cornish takeaway told to pay £80,000 for health and safety offences

The owners of a Cornish takeaway have been told to pay £80,000 after admitting multiple health and safety offences.

The owner of Blue Moon, an Indian restaurant and takeaway on Fore Street in Saltash, appeared in front of Truro Crown Court on 10 March after trading standards investigators discovered the breaches.

Kowser Ahmed Ali and Dada Spice Ltd, the defendants, pleaded guilty to offences relating to the Food Safety Act and Health and Safety at Work Act.

A £40,000 fine was issued, as well as £10,000 in costs to Dada Spice Ltd - and a £20,000 fine to Mr Ali with £10,000 in costs.

Kowser Ahmed Ali and Dada Spice Ltd admitted multiple health and safety charges during a hearing at Truro Crown Court (pictured). Credit: PA

Councillor Rob Nolan, from Cornwall Council, said: "These are very serious offences that could have put members of the public at risk.

"Cornwall Council takes these issues very seriously and worked with the business to put procedures in place.

However, when the business failed to comply with the advice given, formal action was taken to protect our residents. Cllr Rob Nolan, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Protection

In November 2018, a trading standards officer ordered a lamb tikka masala from the restaurant and asked for the dish to be milk-free.

A sample of the meal was sent for testing and enough traces of milk were detected to cause an allergic reaction.

The officer was served by the chef who admitted he had added yogurt to the dish.

Following the test purchase, Cornwall Council’s trading standards and food safety teams issued the owner with advice but this was not followed.

An improvement notice was subsequently issued ordering the restaurant to provide up-to-date and accurate allergen information, which was also ignored.

In July 2019, Cornwall Council’s health and safety team visited the premises and found Mr Ali operating a faulty gas oven.

Officers also found the restaurant's electrical wiring system had not been inspected by a suitably qualified electrical engineer.

Prohibition notices were served but these were not complied with.

