Divers from Devon and Cornwall Police assist Sarah Everard investigation

A specialist marine diving team from Devon and Cornwall Police has been drafted in to help with the investigation into the death of Sarah Everard.

The diving team from the West Country were brought in to help search the River Stour in Kent for evidence to help with the murder inquiry.

Divers were seen heading towards Sandwich town centre and were lowered into a stretch of water before slowly progressing down the river during a forensic search.

Divers from Devon and Cornwall Police are assisting with the investigation into Sarah Everard's death. Credit: Family/PA

Large portions of the town were cordoned off on 15 March as police officers continue to search and comb through streets.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We’re working with a number of other forces and agencies as part of the investigation."

The investigation relates to the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing on 3 March after walking home from a friend’s flat in south London.

Officers search the banks of a waterway in Sandwich, Kent, after a body found in woodland was identified as Sarah Everard Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, who has been charged with murder and kidnap, appeared at the Old Bailey on 16 March.

Vigils have been held nationwide, including in Exeter, as people mourn for her loss and peacefully protest against violence towards women and police brutality.

