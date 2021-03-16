Extra police patrols planned in Bristol after woman sexually assaulted

Watch Ellie Barker's live report

Police will carry out additional patrols in an area of Bristol following a sexual assault.

A man inappropriately touched a woman in her 20s on the evening of 15 March near Bridge Valley Road on Clifton Downs.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police searched the area following the incident but failed to find the offender.

PC Luke Finney said: "Understandably, the victim is very distressed and upset by what happened last night.

"We will ensure she has access to any support services that she needs going forward.

She did absolutely the right thing in contacting the police and flagging down passers-by to ensure their safety, as well as her own. PC Luke Finney, Avon and Somerset Police

"Our investigation is ongoing to try to identify the offender. Local officers have been made aware of his description and they will be conducting additional high-visibility patrols in the area.

"We’d urge anyone who saw what happened, has dashcam footage from Ladies Mile and Circular Road, or may have experienced something similar to get in touch to help us with our enquiries."

The offender is described as white, aged between 25-35, with a pointed nose and may have blond hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a mask, a black nylon hooded top with white stripes down the sleeves and his hood raised.

He is also believed to spoken English and it is possible he had a Bristolian accent.

Members of the public are advised to call 101, quoting crime reference number 5221055425.

