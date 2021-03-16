Mum wants Covid vaccine clarity for people with learning disabilities

Watch Jacquie Bird's report

The mother of a teenager from Redruth has appealed for clarity in how the Covid vaccine is being administered to people with learning disabilities.

The Government has said people with severe learning disabilities should be a priority.

But Maria Whitehurst says she has so far been unable to secure a vaccine for her daughter Liddy, who recently turned 16.

According to Public Health England, people with learning disabilities are six times more likely to die of Covid than people without.

Liddy has recently turned 16 and should be eligible for the vaccine.

Maria told ITV News West Country she has real concerns for her daughter, as she is unprotected from the virus.

'Vulnerable'

“She’s very vulnerable and to not know when she’s going to get that vaccine is frightening,” she said.

“And we’re not the only people in this situation. I’ve spoken to lots of our friends who are in the same situation and there’s nobody that can give us answers as to when it will happen.

“Not only is she vulnerable from the point of view that she has poor health, she’s also vulnerable from the point of view that she has a learning disability.”

Charity Mencap has published a report which suggests care levels have been unequal during the pandemic.

‘People are potentially being missed’

Emma Bagley, who is the South West divisional director of fellow charitable organisation Hft, said: “We know that people with any learning disability are six times more likely to die of Covid-19 than someone that doesn’t have a learning disability.

“It is so important the government acts now to prioritise everybody with a learning disability.

“And we’re also seeing a really inconsistent picture. It seems quite patchy across the South West with regards to the vaccinations that are being offered out, depending on the region.

“That concerns me because I am concerned that people are potentially being missed.”

