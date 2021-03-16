Mystery shipwreck uncovered near Paignton after low tides

The remains of what is thought to be a Victorian shipwreck have been discovered just off the coast at Paignton.

Recent low tides have exposed part of the wreck at Roundham headland, close to where 46 ships were lost in a single night in 1866 when a hurricane struck Torbay.The images were posted on Facebook by Devon & Brixham Photos, prompting some people to speculate the wreckage could be more recent.One person said: "It is the WW1 German torpedo boat T189 I believe."

Pictures of the exposed shipwreck have prompted debate on social media. Credit: BPM Media

Another commented: "My dad told me it was a German submarine."Although the origin of the vessel is not confirmed, the Shipwreck Index of the British Isles has recorded 114 shipwrecks off Torbay over the past 300 years.This includes the battleship HMS Venerable, which served as Admiral Duncan's flagship at the Battle of Camperdown in 1797.

It was driven against the rocks at Roundham Head in 1804 - drowning eight men, including the midshipman and two sailors.Divers have since found cannonballs and lead shots from the wreckage in the same area.

In January, a mysterious Victorian shipwreck was uncovered at Porthkidney Sands near St Ives, thanks to a combination of winter storms and very low tides.

Read more: