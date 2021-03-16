Police are continuing to search for a missing man who was last seen at a Devon hotel.

Efstathios Anthis was last seen at 5am on Monday 8 March at the Burgh Island Hotel in Bigbury-on-Sea.

He is described as white, 5ft 7 inches tall and has a slim build, short dark hair, and a stubbly beard.

Devon and Cornwall Police believe the 33-year-old, who also goes by the name Stan, may have travelled to Plymouth.

Officers have asked the public to come forward if they have any information regarding Mr Anthis' whereabouts, and are encourage to call 999 quoting log 0450 13/03/2021.

