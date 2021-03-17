Covid vaccines ramped up in South West as over-50s invited to get jabs

Watch Ken Goodwin's report

Additional supplies of Covid vaccines are expected to arrive in the West Country this week, as Gloucestershire continues to lead the way in community vaccinations.

Doctors say they will ramp up the number of the jabs they are able to give as people aged 50 and over are now being invited to book their appointment.

The UK Government hopes all over-50s and those with underlying health conditions will have at least one vaccine dose by 15 April.

In England, the 55-59 age group were invited to get the jab last week.

A surge in supply means half of all UK adults could have had a jab by the end of the week. Credit: ITV News

Dr Jonathan Layzell, the Clinical Director at Rosebank Health in Gloucester, said: "Over this week and the next week, we have significant supplies of vaccines so we're really keen to get it into the arms of people who need it.

"Thus it would be great if people took up that offer of coming to have the vaccine to get themselves protected and protect others around them."

Volunteer Hash Norat has been trying to encourage more people from ethnic communities to get the vaccine when they are offered it.

He had his jab two weeks ago at Rosebank Health and recorded the experience.

It has now been shared around different mosques and communities in the country.

Hash had his jab two weeks ago and is trying to encourage others to follow suit. Credit: ITV News

"For me as a human being, if we can save one life it has got to be worth it," he said.

"Get out there, have it. It's the difference between life and death for many.

"My brothers and sisters in the community-we're in this together. By taking the jab we're saving not ourselves but our neighbours, our community. We can beat this."

'I would encourage every person to get the vaccine'

Dr Abdulkarim Hamza, who received his vaccine jab on 17 March, echoed Mr Norat's message.

"I would say it's safe based on evidence and I would honestly encourage every person to get the vaccine."

Hawa Bhanla, who lives in Gloucester, was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Marion at her vaccination appointment.

She has been shielding for over a year and lives on her own. She said by having the vaccine, it will allow her to see her family again more often.

Read more: