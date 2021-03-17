Devon road reopens after suspected hand grenade found

A road in Devon has reopened after a suspected unexploded hand grenade was discovered.

Police were called to Bridge Hill in Topsham after the device was found on 17 March.

A 100m cordon was put in place while a Royal Navy bomb disposal team recovered the item.

It has been taken to a safe location where it will be destroyed.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: ''Police were called shortly after 2 pm to Bridge Hill, Clyst St George, following reports that a possible unexploded ordnance, thought to be a hand grenade, had been located.

''A 100 metre cordon was put in place at the scene and the Royal Navy bomb disposal team attended the scene.

"The item has been taken to a safe location where it will be destroyed.

"Road closures were lifted at around 4.05pm."

The closure came just weeks after a major incident was declared after a WW2 bomb was discovered in Exeter.

