Watch the moment Lincoln the terrier is saved by firefighters

A dog that got stuck down a rabbit hole in Somerset for seven hours has been rescued thanks to the use of specialist listening equipment.

A crew from Martock and the Urban Search & Rescue Team were called to Gaston Road in nearby Bower Hinton on 16 March and - after a lot of hard work - Lincoln the terrier was safely released and reunited with his owner.

Members of the Urban Search & Rescue team used specialist listening equipment to locate the trapped terrier. Credit: Paul Cregan

The moment the lucky pooch was rescued was caught on camera and shared on social media by on-call firefighter Paul Cregan.

He said: "Lincoln the terrier successfully rescued by fire crews from Martock and USAR after seven hours trapped in a rabbit hole! Protecting people, property and pets!"

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service described the rescue as "Almost like the moment a baby is delivered!"

Paul added that the rescue was "just one of the fire and rescue service's many roles, along with safety education to keep communities safe."

He also paid tribute to his colleagues in the fire control team, who he said "are vital to our efforts and teamwork".

The lucky hound is reunited with one very happy owner. Credit: Paul Cregan

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team in Devon is one of 21 teams nationally.

It is crewed with operational staff from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and provides a response to local, regional and national incidents when required.

