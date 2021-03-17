An animal rescue charity in the Cotswolds is appealing for donations to help cover medical costs for a dog who was found "emaciated" and abandoned in a park.

Arthur, a Great Dane cross, was severely underweight and struggling to walk.

He had several infected pressure wounds, likely from lying on hard surfaces for long periods of time.

RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor said: "It is so sad to see how emaciated and weak poor Arthur is and it appears he had probably been left laying down on a hard surface - maybe in a garden or kennel - for long periods of time which has caused pressure wounds.

“These have become infected probably because he has been left lying in his own faeces and urine. He just doesn’t seem used to walking at all - it is so sad.

“He is currently having emergency treatment at the vets and they are worried about what underlying health issues he has - but he is a lovely friendly dog in spite of what he has clearly been through.

“I believe his owner deliberately decided to dump him and left him in such a weak and neglected state in the park at night. It is so sad he was allowed to get in to this state but I am grateful to the person who found him and alerted us.”

Arthur is being looked after by staff at an animal home in the Cotswolds. Credit: RSPCA

The animal welfare charity believes Arthur, 5, was neglected for a long time before he was abandoned.

He is being looked after at The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home, but it is hoped the public can help cover his substantial medical costs.

Tash Williams, an Animal Care Assistant at the charity said:

"Knowing Arthur was abandoned and just left all alone makes me feel so sad as he is a big friendly giant who just wants all the affection he can get. He is a true big softie and anyone would be lucky to have him in their lives.”

The gentle giant needs constant medical care in order to get him back to full health. But staff say it will be no easy feat and the cost of care for his injuries is high.

Arthur's food alone comes to £100 a month due to his size and his monthly medical care comes to around about £300.

The charity is hoping it can raise the £400 a month needed to ensure it can provide him with a safe environment to heal.

You can donate here.

