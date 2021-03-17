Former Bristol City goalkeeper jailed for raping woman in nightclub toilet

A former Bristol City football player has been jailed after raping a woman in a nightclub toilet.

Alhaji Sesay, who used to play for the Robins and the Sierra Leone national team, was convicted of rape and attempted rape following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The court heard the 22-year-old was arrested following an incident at Mbargo nightclub in Bristol in July 2019, in which he trapped a woman in a toilet cubicle.

The woman managed to break free and raise the alarm with security, which resulted in Sesay’s arrest.

Sesay was captured on CCTV at Mbargo nightclub in Bristol. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The court also heard how Sesay was involved in another attack on a woman in a nightclub in London.

‘Brazenly targeted woman at random’

The 22-year-old, who played as a goalkeeper and was with the Robins between 2017 and 2019, was described by officers as a “predatory sexual offender”.

DC Toby Hayes, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Alhaji Sesay is a predatory sexual offender who would brazenly target women at random at nightclubs.

“CCTV footage gathered during the police investigations showed him going into female toilets, where he carried out his attacks.

The victims have all been through a harrowing experience. I want to pay tribute to their incredible bravery and courage for reporting the offences committed against them, for giving crucial evidence in court and for supporting our investigation, which has resulted in this dangerous sexual offender being brought to justice. DC Hayes, of Avon and Somerset Police

“I would also like to thank the many members of the public who assisted with our enquiries and helped to ensure justice was served.”

Officers said it is possible Sesay attacked other women who are yet to come forward.

“I would encourage them to place their faith and confidence in the police and come forward,” DI Hayes added.

“You will be listened to, believed and respected. If you don’t want to speak to the police, please speak to someone.”

Sesay was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of attempted rape.

He was found not guilty of a second charge of rape.

