Injured five foot snake abandoned in box in Devon street

The RSPCA is warning people to do their research before buying a reptiles after a snake was found abandoned in a box in Devon.

The five-foot-long boa constrictor was found by a member of the public in Drew Lane, Brixham, on 16 March.

It had suffered a "blunt trauma" to its head which had caused an abscess, according to the RSPCA.

A rescue officer for the charity said the animal was rushed for emergency veterinary treatment and now needs regular care.

Now the RSPCA has issued a warning to potential reptile owners. Credit: RSPCA

“I suspect sadly that given the location where the snake was found it’s likely this was an abandonment and I would ask anyone who has any information to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018," Megan Higgins.

It has prompted another warning from the charity about the dangers of buying reptiles, especially those who do not realise how difficult they are to look after.

'Not easy to care for'

A spokesperson for the charity added: "Reptiles often end up in RSPCA care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or once the novelty wears off.

"Unfortunately, many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, as their needs are just the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a home."

Potential owners are now being urged to do their research before investing in a reptile and make sure they have the right facilities to look after one properly.

For more information about caring for snakes, visit the RSPCA website.

