Man has died off coast of Brixham in major sea rescue
A man has died after being pulled from the water off the coast of Brixham.
Emergency services were seen at Breakwater beach following reports of a missing diver.
Devon and Cornwall Police this morning confirmed that a man in his 40s was recovered from the water and pronounced dead on Tuesday (16 March).
His death is not being treated as suspicious.A spokesperson said: "Police were tasked to assist the coastguard at around 8.50pm last night, Tuesday March 16, after a report of a missing diver off the coast of Brixham."A man in his 40s was recovered from the water and pronounced deceased. His death is not being treated as suspicious. His next-of-kin has been informed."
