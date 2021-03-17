Man has died off coast of Brixham in major sea rescue

A man has died after being pulled from the water off the coast of Brixham.

Emergency services were seen at Breakwater beach following reports of a missing diver.

Devon and Cornwall Police this morning confirmed that a man in his 40s was recovered from the water and pronounced dead on Tuesday (16 March).

His death is not being treated as suspicious.A spokesperson said: "Police were tasked to assist the coastguard at around 8.50pm last night, Tuesday March 16, after a report of a missing diver off the coast of Brixham."A man in his 40s was recovered from the water and pronounced deceased. His death is not being treated as suspicious. His next-of-kin has been informed."

