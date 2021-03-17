Parents asked not to chat when dropping children off at school

Parents have been asked not to stop and chat when dropping their children off at school to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Wiltshire Council has written to schools to ask parents not to hang around with other parents outside of the school gates.

Director of public health for Wiltshire, Kate Blackburn, said schools have staggered drop-off times for pupils to limit the number of people coming into contact with each other, adding that “it’s sensible for those who drop the children off to be cautious too”.

“We would ask that parents and carers limit their interactions with other people when doing the school run,” she continued.

“Covid-19 likes people and we don’t want to give it any additional opportunities to spread.

“I’d like to thank all parents and carers for their efforts so far, the overall case numbers are heading in the right direction and that’s down to everyone’s efforts.”

Credit: Matthew McLaughlin, The Local Democracy Reporting Service

Read more: