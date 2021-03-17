Watch the moment the van bursts into flames

This video shows the moment a van in Yeovil is set on fire in what police believe was a deliberate attack.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police say the suspect was close to the vehicle when it burst into flames and that it is likely they have burns.

It happened on Lower Ream at around 10.30pm on Saturday 6 March.

Police said the van was severely damaged in what they are calling an isolated incident.

Investigating officer PC Luke Rennie said: “From the footage it appears the man made off in the direction of Stourton Way.

“Were you in the Lower Ream/ Stourton area on the night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

“Do you live in the area and have a doorbell camera or CCTV? If you do, does the footage capture the offender?”

He added: “Given how close the man was to the vehicle when it went up in flames there’s a possibility he suffered burns to his clothing or even skin.

“If you know someone who has new or unexplained injuries please do get in touch as it could help our inquiry.”

Read more: