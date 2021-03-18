Cornwall G7 summit hotel urged to stop tree clearance work

The hotel which will host this summer's G7 summit has been told to stop clearing trees from its estate.

It comes after residents expressed their anger at an area of trees being cleared near the Carbis Bay Hotel in preparation for the event in June.

Cornwall Council says a planning application for the work was received but it will investigate the complaints.

The hotel maintains "the due planning process is being followed" and that they are "in touch with the council."

The council says it is now looking to have urgent discussions with the owners of the hotel. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "We can confirm that a planning application has been registered and publicised on our website.

"Members of the public are invited to make comments in respect of the proposed development which comprises ground works and the stationing of three single-storey buildings to be used as meeting rooms.

"When buildings works are being carried out that need planning permission, we advise owners that they may have to remove the buildings if they do not gain permission.

"Planning legislation does not give us powers to stop works whilst we determine the application, but we urge owners to do so.

Work being carried out near the hotel, which will host this summer's G7 summit. Credit: ITV News

'Hope the hotel takes note'

Councillor Tim Dwelly, who is Cornwall Council's cabinet member for planning and economy, added: “As a council, we say to any landowner that they should cease unauthorised works and only go ahead if/when the works have planning permission.

"We always urge landowners to respect this request. I had expected Carbis Bay Hotel to do exactly this, in response to the enforcement case triggered by complaints about tree felling and laying of concrete foundations without planning permission.

“I hope the hotel now takes note. Local people should have their comments considered through the transparent planning process, one which weighs up the pros and cons of development at this site in an objective, considered manner.

"This will be much harder should any further unauthorised and permanent works continue.”

The hotel has said it is "committed to sustainability, and dedicated to protecting the environment now, and for generations to come." Credit: ITV News

'Planning process being followed' - the hotel's response

Carbis Bay Hotel issued a statement to ITV News West Country last week.

They said the "due planning process" is being followed and that they remain in touch with the council.

They also stressed their commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment.

"Part of our long-standing plans for the estate included clearing a small self-seeded scrubland area to the side of the hotel, and work on this area started several years ago," a hotel spokesperson explained.

We can confirm this was not ancient woodland and there are no badger sets on this piece of land. The works currently underway across the site are part of longstanding improvements to the facilities at Carbis Bay Estate, which will also support hosting the G7 Summit in June. The due planning process is being followed, and we are in touch with the council. Carbis Bay Hotel spokesperson

"We are working closely with a local landscaping team to increase planting in this area replacing the scrubland with a plethora of trees and plants more suited to the coastal environment.

"Carbis Bay Estate is committed to sustainability, and dedicated to protecting the environment now, and for generations to come.”

Read more: