A Cornwall Council contractor is warning the public to be wary after reports one of their branded vehicles was being used to steal dogs.

Cormac issued a warning on their social media after one of their branded vehicles was reportedly used to target dogs at Hayle beach.

Posting on Twitter, the company said: “We have had reports of a Cormac-branded white van at Hayle beach car park in search of dogs to steal.

“They have been tying cable ties to cars or houses that contain dogs they want. This is not us!"

Cormac says it received the reports on 15 and 16 March.

It comes just a month after Devon and Cornwall Police issued a warning to dog owners about thefts elsewhere.

Dog-nappers were reportedly driving around in a white van with fake RSPCA stickers and branding.

After approaching victims, they would attempt to take their dogs, stating that it matched a description of a stolen dog.

Police officers based in Torpoint shared the warning on their Facebook page, reminding people that legitimate RSPCA officers will always carry ID on them and would never remove a dog like that.

Anyone who encounters a dog thief is asked to report it immediately on 101.

