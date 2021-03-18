Watch Max Walsh's report

Preparations are underway for the reopening of Bristol’s biggest nightclub.

Motion, which can accommodate more than 4,000 people, is hoping to host some smaller outdoor events from May - with a full reopening planned in June.

The dates are subject to the UK Government’s lifting of Covid restrictions, which are due to end on 21 June.

Venue director Martin Page told ITV News West Country the past year has been the “most challenging” of his career.

Martin Page is the director of Motion, which is one of the biggest nightclub venues in the UK.

"It's probably the most challenging time I've ever faced,” he said.

“There's been a lot of tough decisions to be made for the business. What made it so difficult was the constant moving of the goal posts. We've had to downsize quite dramatically."

Martin revealed several staff members have been made redundant during the pandemic, and that, at one stage, he was worried the club may not survive.

'We were pretty concerned'

"Right at the start we were pretty concerned,” he admitted.

“It's a difficult life - nightclub life. The margins are very slight. You have one bad weekend and that can knock you out for the month.”

The team are currently considering how they could use rapid lateral flow tests as clubbers enter the nightclub, which would give people a results within 10 minutes.

A closed Motion after the first national lockdown was announced. Credit: PA

Motion is one of a number of West Country venues to have received a grant from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Across Bristol, other venues are making their own preparations to draw back the crowds safely.

Live music venue The Exchange is trialling a brand new filtration system which claims to “kill” coronavirus cells it detects in the air.

Owner Matt Otridge said it is just one example of a change venues might make as they reopen to the public.

“You know, maybe there’ll be a mask attendant that you didn’t have before,” he speculated.

The Exchange owner Matt Otridge

“Possibly the person who used to do the Box Office may now need to look at results of special apps which tell you if the person has been tested recently.

“Certainly, it’s not going to be as straightforward as it was before.”

Read more: