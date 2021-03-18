Ibiza dance classics set to headline at Plymouth music festival

The dates of a three-day music festival that is coming to Plymouth this summer have been announced.

The ‘1 Big Summer’ event will take place on Plymouth Hoe over the August bank holiday weekend.

The music event is set to feature a variety of musical acts that appeal to a wide range of tastes and audiences.

Councillor Pete Smith, deputy leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "We’re delighted that the 1 Big Summer team have chosen Plymouth Hoe as their venue for what will be an amazing three days of live music and entertainment.

It’ll be an important part of our post-Covid bounce back, bringing great economic benefit to the city by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses. Cllr Pete Smith, deputy leader of Plymouth City Council

"We all need a party after the past year, and this is just the ticket!"

The first day, Friday 27 August, will begin with Ibiza dance hits including a full live performance from a 26-piece orchestra and soundtrack.

The orchestra night will also feature a headline DJ set and several support acts with the full lineup due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Further dance hits from the UK charts will also feature the following day while Sunday will be more relaxed and family-oriented.

'The Great British Sausage and Cider Festival' will offer an array of craft cider, sausage flavours, street food, and entertainment, including stage games and competitions throughout the day.

The organisers expect there to be very high demand for tickets over the three days and are keen to ensure that locals in Plymouth are prioritised.

A sign-up period starts on March 18 to help prioritise Plymouth residents when tickets go on sale, and tickets will generally be limited to four per person.

Pre-sale tickets for those who have signed up will be available from 9am on March 26 with day tickets being priced at £17.50 for Friday and Saturday and £10 for Sunday.

