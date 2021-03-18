Plans drawn up to demolish former Debenhams store in Torquay town centre
Plans are being drawn up to demolish the Debenhams store in Torquay town centre.
Torbay Council wants to regenerate the site with a mixed development of flats and commercial use, including restaurants at street level.
The council bought the main Debenhams building and a smaller property in The Strand in spring 2020 to prevent the key site from falling out of use if the store closed.
The £1.65million property deal followed the council’s purchase of the Fleet Walk shopping centre in Torquay for £15million.
Debenhams shut its stores during lockdown after the struggling business went into administration.