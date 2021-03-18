Plans are being drawn up to demolish the Debenhams store in Torquay town centre.

Torbay Council wants to regenerate the site with a mixed development of flats and commercial use, including restaurants at street level.

The council bought the main Debenhams building and a smaller property in The Strand in spring 2020 to prevent the key site from falling out of use if the store closed.

The £1.65million property deal followed the council’s purchase of the Fleet Walk shopping centre in Torquay for £15million.

Debenhams shut its stores during lockdown after the struggling business went into administration.