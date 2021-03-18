Police are appealing for information after a black shop worker was allegedly spat at and racially abused in Exeter city centre.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident which occurred at Tesco Metro on the High Street, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday 9 February.

Officers were called and a 45-year-old man was located on Little Queen Street and arrested on suspicion of assault and racially aggravated public order offences.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquires.

PC Beth Kendrick, said: "At the time the shop and street were busy, we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or heard any comments."

Anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries are asked to contact phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/010485/21.

