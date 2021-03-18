A community-led taskforce is being set up by North Somerset Council after women in Weston raised safety concerns following the death of Sarah Everard.

The Grand Pier has already announced that it has designated a safe space for anyone feeling vulnerable following the 33-year-old's death.

Ms Everard went missing when she was walking home in London and was later found dead in Kent. Wayne Couzens, a police officer, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

The case has sparked a nationwide movement calling for an end to violence against women. A peaceful vigil highlighting the issue was held in Bristol and attended by hundreds of people.

Sarah Everard's death has sparked a national outpouring of grief and anger over women's safety. Credit: Family/PA

In Weston-super-Mare, it is hoped other town centre businesses will follow the Grand Pier in reassuring female residents their safety is a priority.

Councillor Mark Canniford, who is the town's mayor and North Somerset Council's executive member for community safety, has said further work will be carried out.

'Millennium-old problem'

"We are setting up a task force and will be contacting women's groups and collecting data," he explained.

"This is a millennium-old problem and the council need it to be led by the community and, ultimately, led by women as men have not suffered in the same way with these issues.

"These projects will aim to bring change."

When bosses at the pier announced their decision to create a 'safe space', its head of operations Remy Haudecoeur said everyone had been "very affected" by Ms Everard's death.

The Grand Pier has designated itself a safe space for anyone who needs help or support. Credit: PA

"At the pier, we always try to help and support the community," he said.

"We have all been very affected by Sarah Everard's story and thought about what we could do to help prevent this from happening again to anyone feeling frightened or vulnerable.

"As we have 24-hour security on the pier, we thought anyone in danger could be offered a safe place to wait for a friend, family member or a taxi."

"We believe little things like this can help our community. No one should feel insecure at night when walking home."

North Somerset Council is in the early stages of developing a plan for its new workforce.

For anyone who needs to access the Grand Pier, a contact number is displayed on the front gates.

