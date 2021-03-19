UPDATE on 19 March: Gloucestershire Police have confirmed Jacob James has been found safe and well.

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a six-year-old boy who went missing on his way to school.

Jacob James was last seen in Tufthorn at 8.30am on 19 March.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to speak to anyone with information about his whereabouts.

The six-year-old is described as being 4ft tall with blond hair, and was wearing a green camouflage jumper, black Adidas jogging bottoms and green camouflage shoes.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 107 of 19 March.

