Devon jockey Bryony Frost is chasing Gold Cup glory at Cheltenham Festival today - and if she wins, she will become the first female jockey to win the prestigious race.

For the first time ever, the world-famous festival is taking place behind closed doors without the tens of thousands of spectators that usually line the stands.

Frost, from Buckfastleigh, has been hailed the most successful female rider in British jump racing and is out to claim a historic success in the Gold Cup race with Frodon at 3.05pm.

Frodon and Frost have had plenty to celebrate in recent months, with the pair winning the King George VI chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Frodon ridden by Bryony Frost in the BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse. Credit: PA

In 2019, Frost became the first woman to win a Grade One over jumps at the Gloucestershire festival when Frodon landed the Ryanair Chase.

Together they have won eight races in total - five of those at Prestbury Park.

But the 25-year-old is not the only one hoping to make history with a Gold Cup victory.

She faces Rachael Blackmore, who won the Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle in Tuesday's feature race. Blackmore was the first female jockey to earn the title, and went on to ride a double at Prestbury Park on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rachael Blackmore celebrates after riding Allaho to win The Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham Racecourse. Credit: PA images

Now the trailblazing 31-year-old is out to create more history with A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup, which could see her crowned the 2021 festival's top jockey.

You can follow live coverage of the racing on ITV from 1pm.

