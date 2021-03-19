Covid compliance spot checks to be carried out on Bristol businesses

Spot checks are to be carried out at workplaces in Bristol to make sure they are properly protecting people from Covid.

Public protection teams at Bristol City Council will work to make sure companies are undertaking their responsibilities to manage Covid measures.

There will be a particular focus on businesses where employees may need to work closely or where tools or equipment are likely to be shared.

This includes places such as warehouses, tyre and exhaust centres, offices and timber and builders merchants.

The HSE-led visits will be made to businesses to assess the level of awareness of Covid guidance and control measures in place. Credit: ITV News

Where checks raise concerns, they will be investigated via a follow-up visit - with concerns passed onto council enforcement teams to carry out further inspections if necessary.

If businesses fail to manage risks properly, they will face action - starting with specific advice through to enforcement notices and halting of certain work practices until made safe.

Prosecution could also be considered should businesses fail to comply.

Areas for improvement could include poor understanding of good hygiene practices, and the management of social distancing measures. Credit: ITV News

Councillor Steve Pearce, Bristol City Council’s Cabinet member for Regulatory Services, said: “Since the launch of the HSE’s spot check programme last year, the vast majority of Bristol’s businesses have done a magnificent job of following guidance and introducing measures to control the risk from coronavirus.

“We thank them for this considerable effort during what has been an incredibly challenging period.

"Working with the HSE, our fresh approach to these checks is to support businesses where there is responsibility for the enforcement of health and safety legislation by suggesting and overseeing improvements.

“As well as identifying specific problems, we want to get the message out to businesses, workers, and stakeholders around following the Covid-secure guidance.’’

