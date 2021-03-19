Glastonbury: Emily Eavis submits application for concert on Worthy Farm

Although Glastonbury Festival won't be going ahead with its usual grandeur this year, there is a glimmer of hope for music lovers after organisers submitted a fresh application for a 'concert'.

The five-day festival was cancelled in January for the second year in a row meaning it has yet to celebrate its much anticipated 50th anniversary.

200,000 fans normally flock to the event in the Somerset town of Pilton, making the festival the seventh largest 'city' in the South of England.

However, if it is given the green light, the Eavis family will welcome a significantly smaller crowd this year.

The licence application has been submitted to Mendip District Council to hold the 'concert' on Worthy Farm in September.

The proposed event will have a significantly smaller crowd than the 200,000 strong headcount at the traditional festival. Credit: PA

Emily Eavis confirmed it would be around the time the Pilton Party, a 'thank you' event for local people and workers following the main festival, is usually held.

The youngest daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying it was unlikely a decision would be made in the next couple of months but they "wanted to be in with a chance" of hosting an event.

She said an application has also been submitted for a campsite on the farm this summer, insisting it is intended to be "family-friendly" and not a party site.

The timing of the proposed gig comes months after the Government's roadmap date of lifting all social restrictions in June, and other festivals including Womad are planning to go ahead.

Emily said in the post she would continue to share updates on the status of the application.

