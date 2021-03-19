Huge cannabis farm discovered in warehouse near Bristol

Cannabis plants worth £1.5 million have been found in a warehouse near Bristol.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police discovered the farm at a building in Jubilee Way, Avonmouth, on 17 March.

Around 2,000 plants were seized, with a street value of approximately £1.5million.

A force spokesperson said criminal activity had "most certainly been disrupted".

A scene guard was put in place to facilitate a forensic investigation while enquiries are ongoing, and police are keen to hear from anyone with information.

