Another two deaths have been confirmed at a Devon care home which is at the centre of a police investigation following a Covid-19 outbreak.

A total of seven people have now died at the Holmesley care home in Sidmouth, which are all believed to be related to an outbreak of coronavirus.

A significant number of residents and staff have tested positive for Covid since 6 March.

Ten residents are being treated at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital for the virus, while a member of staff who was in hospital has been discharged.

Officers are speaking to staff and have conducted a search of the home. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, a spokesperson for Holmesley Care Home said staff were “devastated” by what had happened.

Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the outbreak.

The investigation is focusing on infection control and management within the home. It is not related to the vaccination of residents.

Devon County Council and other partners, meanwhile, are supporting the home with additional management and support while staff self-isolate.

A significant number of residents and staff have tested positive for the virus. Credit: ITV News

Specialist officers are communicating with the families of the deceased residents.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans said: “I’ve no doubt there will be concern in the community regarding this incident and we are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home.

This is a complex investigation involving ourselves and multi-agency partners with safeguarding of residents at its core. Chief Superintendent Dan Evans, Devon and Cornwall Police

“This is a complex investigation involving ourselves and multi-agency partners with safeguarding of residents at its core.

“There is significant work underway to understand the current situation and progress the investigation as quickly as possible, while maintaining the safety of care home residents, staff, police officers and partner agency staff.”

Read more: