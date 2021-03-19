People in South Gloucestershire were left laughing after spotting a mistake at an electrical vehicle charging point in Kingswood.

South Gloucestershire Council posted on social media saying it was notified of the 'unfortunate mistake' but was 'heartened' to hear that a worker went to rectify the mistake in their own time.

The spelling error was soon corrected and 'vechicles' became the better-known 'vehicles'.

The spelling error was soon corrected Credit: South Gloucestershire Council

One comment on the post said: "Gave us a much needed giggle- no harm done! Easy mistake to make which I’m sure he/ she won’t make again."

The council said:

"We are aware of this unfortunate mistake at one of our electric vehicle charging points, but we are heartened to hear that our Operative soon realised what had happened and went back in their own time to rectify the matter.

"We are proud of the dedication of our highways teams who have been working exceptionally hard throughout the pandemic to keep our roads and car parks safe for users.

"The current surge of messages did shock us, but we will charge ahead with installing electric vehicle stations and make sure our spelling is positively perfect. 🔌⚡"

Read more: