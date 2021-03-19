Princess Diana letters sell for almost £68k at Cornwall auction

A collection of personal handwritten letters by Princess Diana has been sold for £67,900 at an auction in Cornwall.

Nearly 40 letters and cards, sent between 1990 and 1997 to her close friend Roger Bramble, went under the hammer at David Lay auctions in Penzance.

The auctioneers, who said they had never had an item like this before, had interest from nearly 800 people around the world.

The highest amount paid for a single letter was £6,000.

Some of the extraordinary collection that was sold by David Lay Auctioneers in Penzance. Credit: BPM Media

Speaking to ITV News, auctioneer Mimi Connell-Lay said: "A collection like this, such an extensive collection of really personal letters written to a friend, is extremely unusual. We've never had anything like this before.

"The motivation for the sale of these letters was that the venders felt Diana had been portrayed in the media recently in a way that wasn't fair or accurate.

The collection spans nearly a decade of correspondence between 1990 and 1997. Credit: BPM Media

"Things like the crown and other series. They didn't want those kind of portrayals to become accepted as historical fact.

"They wanted the wider public to see the Diana that they knew and loved. That she is a very witty, charming, warm and affectionate person."

The money raised will be donated to four organisations the Princess supported including the English National Ballet, Opera Rara, The Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra and the Benesh International Endowment Fund.

