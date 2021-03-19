The family of Swindon woman Sian O'Callaghan is supporting calls for taxi drivers to be subject to stricter safety check laws, 10 years after her disappearance and murder.

The 22-year-old office worker was killed by Christopher Halliwell after getting into his taxi when she left a nightclub in the town during the early hours of March 19, 2011.

Her disappearance sparked a major police investigation and officers found her body in a shallow grave in Oxfordshire five days later.

Halliwell, a private hire driver, had taken Miss O'Callaghan to the site near the White Horse pub in Uffington.

The 57-year-old was later handed a whole life order after being convicted of a second murder - that of another Swindon woman, Becky Godden.

Following his sentence, police said there is a "distinct possibility" Halliwell is a serial killer, highlighting the eight-year gap between the murders.

Christopher Halliwell, 52, appearing via videolink at Bristol Crown Court, in 2016. He was charged with the murder of Becky Godden. Credit: PA images

In the decade since Miss O'Callaghan's death, Wiltshire Police has continued to investigate her killer - but they do not currently have any open inquiries.

On the 10th anniversary of their daughter's death, her family members say they are still left with many unanswered questions about her life and what she would be doing now.

Her mother Elaine Pickford told the PA news agency: "Ten years and people say time is a healer but the passing of time also brings home the time Sian hasn't lived, how much she and us have missed out on, all the experiences she should have had and where she would be now in life.

"We as a family are coping and going forward, which I know is what Sian would want for us."

"My personal heartfelt sympathy and empathy goes out to the family and friends of Sarah Everard." Elaine Pickford

Sarah Everard, 33, went missing on 3 March this year while walking home after visiting a friend in south London.

Her body was found in woodland in Kent a week later, and serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her murder.

Ms Everard's death has sparked a national debate about female safety and has led to an outpouring of anger at violence against women.

The 33-year-old's death has sparked a national movement, calling for more to be done to keep women safe.

Personal safety charity the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, set up following the disappearance of 25-year-old estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, is campaigning for tougher legislation on taxi and private hire vehicle drivers.

The organisation wants national minimum standards for licensing and the establishment of a national database.

"We join her family in again calling on the Government to support our campaign to implement legislation to tighten up safety checks on taxi and private hire vehicle drivers," a spokesperson from the charity said.

"We believe that current taxi and private hire vehicle licensing requirements are not fit for purpose and should be urgently addressed as part of a much-needed push by Government to prioritise the safety of women in public spaces and transport."

Wiltshire Police said Halliwell is not under investigation for any other crimes.

"We continue to keep an open mind in relation to any further offences that Christopher Halliwell may have committed and will follow the evidence wherever that may take us," they said.

"It is important to stress that we would not encourage unhelpful speculation as this may cause distress to families involved who are desperate to have news of their loved ones.

"Although we are not currently investigating any offences alleged to have been committed by Halliwell, at the time of his arrest all forces were notified of the circumstances of both murders and, importantly, the facts that were not known at the time.

"This is in line with good investigative practice and is recognised by senior investigating officers across the country as appropriate action to take.

"Furthermore, engagement with the National Crime Agency throughout ensured that the investigation which secured Halliwell's conviction was shared with other organisations accessing the NCA services for homicide inquiries and this close liaison remains ongoing.

"We intend to continue this transparent approach with other forces and sharing of best practice.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further."

